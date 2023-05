Fri May 12 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy a revue of Broadway favorites from 1973 to 2023.

Hosted by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, featuring performances by André De Shields, Chita Rivera, Vanessa Williams and more from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.