Marie Antoinette | Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets

Published May 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT
Sun May 14 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Uncover the myths and secrets that led the doomed Marie Antoinette to the guillotine.

Find out why Marie Antoinette is often blamed for causing the French Revolution by saying “let them eat cake” to her starving subjects. Lucy Worsley uncovers the myths and secrets that led the doomed queen to the guillotine.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

