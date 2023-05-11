Marie Antoinette | Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets

Sun May 14 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Uncover the myths and secrets that led the doomed Marie Antoinette to the guillotine.

Find out why Marie Antoinette is often blamed for causing the French Revolution by saying “let them eat cake” to her starving subjects. Lucy Worsley uncovers the myths and secrets that led the doomed queen to the guillotine.

