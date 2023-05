Wed May 17 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Journey to the enchanted Scandinavian Forest, an ancient land shrouded in myth and legend.

Magical forests wrap around a labyrinth of waterways in Scandinavia’s heartlands. Elusive wolves and lynx stalk this secret world, while osprey and reindeer survive the ever-changing seasons through surprising and ancient alliances.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.