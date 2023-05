Fri May 19 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira in the title role.

Experience The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare at the Park production of Shakespeare’s tragedy with one of his most indelible villains starring Danai Gurira in the title role. Recorded live in July 2022 from Central Park.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.