Queen Anne | Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets

Learn how Anne's role in forging Great Britain was overshadowed by gossip about her love life.

Investigate why Queen Anne’s powerful role in the forging of Great Britain has often been forgotten. Lucy Worsley shares the inside story of the salacious gossip about Anne’s love life that helped destroy her image and legacy.

