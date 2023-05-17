© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Queen Anne | Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets

WKAR Public Media
Published May 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT
Sun May 21 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Learn how Anne’s role in forging Great Britain was overshadowed by gossip about her love life.

Investigate why Queen Anne’s powerful role in the forging of Great Britain has often been forgotten. Lucy Worsley shares the inside story of the salacious gossip about Anne’s love life that helped destroy her image and legacy.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets
