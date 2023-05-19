© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR is supported by
WKAR is supported by
WKAR StayTuned Update
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2023.png
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2023
Celebrate and explore Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with WKAR!

Fanny: The Right to Rock

WKAR Public Media
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT
IGRdyQb-asset-mezzanine-16x9-154xPIx.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Mon May 22 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Co-founded by Filipina American and queer teenagers, Fanny is the first all women band to release an album with a major record label (Warner/Reprise, 1970).

Sometime in the 1960s, in sunny Sacramento, two Filipina American sisters got together with other teenage girls to play music. Little did they know their garage band would evolve into the legendary rock group Fanny, the first all-women band to release an LP with a major record label. Despite releasing five critically-acclaimed albums over five years, touring with famed bands from Slade to Chicago and amassing a dedicated fan base of music legends including David Bowie, Fanny's groundbreaking impact in music was written out of history... until bandmates reunite 50 years later with a new rock record deal. With incredible archival footage of the band's rocking past intercut with its next chapter releasing a new LP today, the film includes interviews with a large cadre of music icons, including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Bonnie Raitt, The Go-Go's Kathy Valentine, Todd Rundgren, The Runaways' Cherie Currie, Lovin' Spoonful's John Sebastian, The B52's Kate Pierson, Charles Neville and David Bowie guitarist and bassist Earl Slick and Gail Ann Dorsey. Fighting early barriers of race, gender and sexuality in the music industry, and now ageism, the incredible women of Fanny are ready to claim their hallowed place in the halls of rock 'n' roll fame.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2023Fanny: The Right to Rock
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE