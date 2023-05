Wed May 24 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.

Are you in control of your brain, or is your brain controlling you? Dive into the latest research on the subconscious with neuroscientist Heather Berlin to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.

