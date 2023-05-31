Juneteenth 2023 | TV Listing

Explore upcoming media from WKAR that commemorate Juneteenth.

June 1 - June 30 | Airing in primetime on WKAR-HD and WKAR World. Listings are subject to change.

Fri June 2 at 9:00PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

American Masters: Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock and Roll

"When I first heard Tutti Frutti, my heart nearly burst with excitement. The music filled the room with energy and color and outrageous defiance. I had heard God." -David Bowie. It's time. Little Richard is a legend from the golden era of rock. Richard is the cultural lightning rod who influenced some of rock music's most distinguished icons who will join us to validate Richard's unquestionable role in rock history: Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Prince and Bruce Springsteen. As Richard boastfully claims, "I am The King and Queen of Rock and Roll."

Mon June 5 at 8:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Freedom Songs: The Music of the Civil Rights Movement

For a brief moment in time, a few daring, innovative musicians stood at the crossroads of a revolution in music and culture. Across one of the most turbulent periods in American history-from the early civil rights era to Watergate-they brought music, medium and message together as never before, composing a soundtrack perfectly tuned to the tempo and pulse of its time. They were America's rhythm rebels, and the spirit of what they created then lives on today. From Billie Holiday to Mahalia Jackson and Aretha Franklin, and from Curtis Mayfield and Sly Stone to Gil Scott-Heron, Freedom Songs documents how a few daring musical innovators stood at the vortex of two revolutions-one cultural, the other musical-and forever changed America and the world.

Mon June 5 at 10:00PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom

Go beyond the legend and meet the woman who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. One of the greatest freedom fighters in U.S. history, Tubman was an Underground Railroad conductor, a Civil War scout, and a spy.

Tue June 6 at 8:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Underground Railroad: The William Still Story

Discover the inspiring story of William Still, one of the most important heroes of the Underground Railroad. The documentary blends history, characters and evocative reenactments with sometimes shocking, often touching, accounts from the day.

Mon June 12 at 8:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange: Mama Gloria

Mama Gloria is a feature documentary about Gloria Allen, a 75-year-old Black trailblazing transgender activist who started a charm school for homeless trans youth and is now aging with joy and grace. It is the story of a mother's love - the love that Gloria's mother had for her and the love that Gloria has for her chosen children. And it is driven by the love that director Luchina Fisher has for her teenage transgender daughter, Gia.

Mon June 12 at 10:00PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting On Two Fronts: A Local, USA Special

Explore the complex history of Black Americans who enlisted in the U. S. military as a path to citizenship, a livelihood, and greater respect, and how they fought in military conflicts abroad and civil rights struggles at home. Repeated on Mon June 19 at 8:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Fri June 16 at 9:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Raised/Razed

RAISED/RAZED is an hour-long documentary that dives deep into the history of Vinegar Hill - Charlottesville, Virginia's oldest African American neighborhood. Through oral history interviews, the film brings the neighborhood back to life and charts the lives of residents as they faced racially discriminatory policies and a city government that saw them as an obstacle to progress. For 100 years, Vinegar Hill thrived as a center of business, education, and religious and cultural life until it - like hundreds of Black communities across America - was destroyed. The documentary reveals the hard truths of federal urban renewal policies that were implemented in cities and towns across the country and the long-term impacts on communities and families. RAISED/RAZED draws connections between Vinegar Hill and Durham, North Carolina's Hayti neighborhood, which was also destroyed, to show how urban renewal generationally transformed the lives of people across the country. The film leaves viewers with the question of what can be done to reckon with this painful history.

Sat June 17 at 8:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

POV: Out in the Night

Examine the uphill battle of a group of African-American lesbians charged with attempted murder when they fought back after being threatened. The case reveals the role that race, gender identity and sexuality play in the criminal justice system.

Mon June 19 at 9:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Fannie Lou Hamer: Stand Up

The documentary FANNIE LOU HAMER: STAND UP examines the life of civil rights legend Fannie Lou Hamer, offering first-hand accounts by those who knew her and worked side by side with her in the struggle for voting rights.

Mon June 19 at 10:00PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Afrofantastic: The Transformative World of Afrofuturism

Championed by artists, scholars, and activists around the world, Afrofuturism offers a tool kit for a better tomorrow. This documentary explores the definition and activism linked to Afrofuturism and the ways this movement is informing dynamic discussion about social practice, politics, and the arts in the United States and around the world.

Mon June 19 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Why This Moment

In Richmond, Virginia, filmmakers Domico Phillips and Metta Bastet captured the outcry in the city as people expressed their anger over repeated acts of police brutality against people of color. Emotions ran high, violence broke out, and relationships developed through several months of marches and peaceful demonstrations. WHY THIS MOMENT documents unfolding events in Richmond's streets, as seen through the eyes of the protesters, from the first night of civil unrest to the removal of several confederate statues across the city.

