Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll | American Masters

Fri Jun 2 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrating the life and influence of Little Richard as well as his role in rock history.

Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard. This portrait of the “King and Queen of Rock and Roll” explores his far-reaching influence as well as his advocacy for the rights of Black artists in the music industry. Featuring Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Prince and Bruce Springsteen.

