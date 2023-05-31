Pride Month 2023 | TV Listings

Celebrate and explore Pride Month with WKAR!

June 1 - June 30 | Airing in primetime on WKAR-HD and WKAR World. Listings are subject to change.

Thu June 1 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

POV Shorts: Dreaming Life

Two stories of self acceptance and finding joy. "Another Hayride" - As the AIDS epidemic took hold in the early 1980s, self-help guru Louise Hay created a space for healing called the Hayride. Drawing hundreds of gay men confronting a deadly pandemic, Louise promised that self-love would help them overcome AIDS. "To the Future, With Love" - Meet 19-year-old Hunter "Pixel" Jimenez, a nonbinary trans boy caught between the expectations of his Guatemalan immigrant family and his dreams of living happily ever after. Repeated on Sat JunE 3 at 11:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Fri June 2 at 8:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

For The Love of Friends

Set against the lead-up to a stage play based on the same story, FOR THE LOVE OF FRIENDS is a documentary that blends performance rehearsal clips with interview and archival footage to highlight the remarkable life and work of activist Brent Nicholson Earle. At the height of the AIDS epidemic, Brent refused to watch his friends suffer due to government inaction and public ignorance about the disease. His audacious response in 1986 was to embark on a 10, 000-mile run around the perimeter of the United States to draw attention to the plight of AIDS patients. He performed this remarkable feat amid public backlash, a homophobic media blackout, his own health challenges, and an inconvenient lack of any long-distance training. After enduring blisters, exhaustion, ignorance and fear, he returns home to his own HIV diagnosis. Though the run finishes, Brent's activism never stops.

Fri June 2 at 9:00PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

American Masters: Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock and Roll

"When I first heard Tutti Frutti, my heart nearly burst with excitement. The music filled the room with energy and color and outrageous defiance. I had heard God." -David Bowie. It's time. Little Richard is a legend from the golden era of rock. Richard is the cultural lightning rod who influenced some of rock music's most distinguished icons who will join us to validate Richard's unquestionable role in rock history: Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Prince and Bruce Springsteen. As Richard boastfully claims, "I am The King and Queen of Rock and Roll."

Mon June 12 at 9:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Becoming Johanna

When Johanna, a 16-year-old transgender Latina, begins her transition and gets kicked out of her home and school, she finds a foster family who loves her and a supportive school principal who helps her graduate and thrive.

Thu June 15 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Murder In Montrose: The Paul Broussard Legacy

In 1991, Paul Broussard, a 27 year old gay man, was murdered on the streets of Houston, sparking a deafening outcry. The crime served as a wake-up call that highlighted all of the harassment and mistreatment experienced by the LGBTQ community. Through the documentary, we explores the aftermath of this pivotal event - from civil unrest to hate crime legislation; from victim's rights to political activism, Houston and the nation would never be the same again. Repeated on Sat June 17 at 11:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2.

Sat June 17 at 8:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

POV: Out in the Night

Examine the uphill battle of a group of African-American lesbians charged with attempted murder when they fought back after being threatened. The case reveals the role that race, gender identity and sexuality play in the criminal justice system.

Mon June 19 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Stories from the Stage: Pride

There are all sorts of things people can be proud of: their identity, family and heritage, a wise decision, a singular accomplishment, or just standing up and being true to who they are. Palestinian Muslim Eman El-Husseini comes out to her parents and finds in comedy the best tool to defy cultural stereotypes; April Hartford shares the relief and redemption of living an authentic self; and Jay Vilar comes out to his family and receives some surprising reactions. Hosted by Theresa Okokon.

Tue June 20 at 9:00PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Prideland

Follow queer actor Dyllon Burnside on a journey across the South to meet diverse members of the LGBTQ community. From a lesbian rodeo champ in Texas to an African American mayor ally in Alabama, he discovers how LGBTQ Americans are finding ways to live authentically and with Pride in the modern South.

Tue June 20 at 8:00PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

American Experience: Casa Susanna

In the 1950s and 60s, when failure to wear gender-appropriate clothing was illegal across most of the country, a community of cross-dressing men found refuge at a modest house in the Catskills region of New York. Named after its matriarch, Casa Susanna provided community and validation for its guests. Repeated on Fri June 30 at 8:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2.

Wed June 21 at 8:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Independent Lens: Mama Bears

Although they grew up as fundamentalist, evangelical Christians, these moms are now willing to risk losing friends, family, and faith communities to keep their kids safe-even if it challenges their belief systems and rips apart their worlds.

Fri June 23 at 8:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Unidad: Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos

Gay and Lesbian Latinos Unidos (GLLU) was founded in 1981, only a dozen years after the Stonewall rebellion and only a couple of years before the HIV/AIDS pandemic began to ravage LGBTQ communities. GLLU was the greater Los Angeles area's first major Queer Latin@ organization, and the film chronicles events surrounding GLLU at a pivotal time in the history of LGBTQ equality, women's rights, and civil rights movements that shaped the destinies of GLLU's communities for decades to come.

Sun June 25 at 10:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Monk Who Wears Heels

Kodo Nishimura is a Buddhist monk, makeup artist and LGBTQ activist. At first glance, these three facets of his identity may seem entirely separate. The common thread running through them, however, is a desire to live life as the person he most wants to be. Current law is not sensitive to LGBTQ issues in Japan, a nation where same-sex marriage is not formally recognized, and awareness of related matters is not well-developed at the individual or societal level. In this challenging environment, Kodo builds on his experience of harnessing Buddhist teachings to overcome adversity and raise awareness of sexual discrimination. Through six months of close coverage, A MONK WHO WEARS HEELS amplifies Kodo's concern for those who struggle with their identity and his empowering message to be true to who you are.

Mon June 26 at 8:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Expect A Miracle

"Expect a Miracle: Finding Light in the Darkness of a Pandemic," is the dual story of the AIDS crisis in San Diego and Fraternity House - the only hospice in San Diego County that took patients near death to give them a safe place to die with dignity and love. The riveting film centers on a handful of everyday people who became heroes, caring for a marginalized and persecuted population in a time of heightened fear, misinformation and mass rejection from their families, society and the government.

Thu June 29 at 8:00PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

America ReFramed: Jack and Yaya

From a young age, Yaya and Jack saw each other as they truly were, a girl and a boy, even though most of the world didn?t see them that way. As they grew older, they supported each other as they both came out as transgender. JACK & YAYA follows these two friends for a year and explores their unique, thirty-year relationship.

Thu June 29 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Reel South: Outspoken

LGBTQ West Virginians fight to live free from discrimination, calling us to reimagine the power and longevity of a small town queer community. LOCAL ANGLES: Appalachian West Virginia / Southern Ohio / Cincinnati region, lgbtq themes, woman filmmaker, Berkeley filmmaker, Appalachian native filmmaker.