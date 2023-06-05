© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The Hummingbird Effect

Published June 5, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT
Wed Jun 7 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover how tiny hummingbirds influence their many flowering kingdoms and their ripple effects on macaws, quetzals, monkeys, tapirs and more.

Costa Rica’s motto is Pura Vida – Pure Life – and this deceptively small country is bursting with some of the most spectacular wildlife and pristine ecosystems in the world. All this diversity thrives, in part, thanks to one surprising little creature: hummingbirds. Venture across Costa Rica’s wild and rugged landscapes, from volcanic peaks to coastal jungle to misty cloud forests, and discover the nation’s dazzling diversity of hummingbirds.

