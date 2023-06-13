© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Medea | Great Performances of the Met

Published June 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT
Fri Jun. 16 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere of Cherubini’s rarely performed masterpiece.

Great Performances at the Met raises the curtain on Medea with opera star Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role as the mythic sorceress who stops at nothing in her quest for vengeance. This production marks Radvanovsky’s fourth new production with director David McVicar, who also designed the sets for this staging. Based on Euripides’ famous play, Medea takes place in the ancient Greek city of Corinth, a locale once wealthy and sophisticated. Projections and a large mirror above the stage help illustrate how her choices reflect the collapse of her family, as the man she loves rejects her, and her children become her only outlet for revenge.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

