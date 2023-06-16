Below The Belt: The Last Health Taboo

Wed Jun. 21 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Examine the widespread problems in our healthcare systems that disproportionately affect women.

Through the personal & inspiring stories of four patients urgently searching for answers to mysterious symptoms, BELOW THE BELT exposes widespread problems in our healthcare system that disproportionately affect women. From societal taboos and gender bias to misinformed doctors and financial barriers to care, the film shines a light on how millions are effectively silenced. Through its powerful, intimate storytelling, it’s a tribute to the strength of women and a stirring message for better care.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.