After Sherman | POV

Mon Jun. 26 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A poetic quest in coastal South Carolina unearths Black inheritance amidst a violent past.

Returning to the coastal South Carolina land that his family purchased after emancipation, filmmaker Jon-Sesrie Goff's desire to explore his Gullah/Geechee roots transforms into a poetic investigation of Black inheritance, trauma, and generational wisdom, amidst the violent tensions that define America's collective history.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.