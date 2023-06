Sun Jun. 25 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The discovery of a body leads to a shocking secret.

Ridley always suspected the initial investigation into the unsolved case was flawed, and that the wrong man was tried for Hannah Lindsay's abduction. As they delve deeper, the discovery of another body leads to a shocking secret.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.