Sun Jun. 25 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A gang of entitled college students runs riot. But are they behind a rash of lethal mayhem?

A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. A debauched group of undergraduates are wreaking havoc across town, and the death of a uniformed policeman sends shockwaves through Castle Gate.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.