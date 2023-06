Fri Jun. 30 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Through conversations with artists, scholars, and other great creative thinkers, explore our complex world through a lens of arts, culture, and science.

Time rules our lives. Artists and experts show that it may be more flexible than we think.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.