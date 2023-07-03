A Story of Bones | POV

© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published July 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT
Mon Jul. 3 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Annina van Neel learns about an unmarked mass burial ground of an estimated 9,000 formerly enslaved Africans.

As Chief Environmental Officer for St. Helena’s troubled airport project, Annina van Neel learns about an unmarked mass burial ground of an estimated 9,000 formerly enslaved Africans. Haunted by this historical injustice, she and African American preservationist Peggy King Jorde fight for the proper memorialization of these forgotten victims, exposing the UK’s disturbing colonial past and present.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

