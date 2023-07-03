© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Episode 3 | The Great American Recipe

WKAR Public Media
Published July 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
PBS
/
PBS

Mon Jul. 3 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Feel the love as the cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one.

Feel the love as the cooks prepare their favorite comfort food and a dish inspired by a loved one. The cooks pour their hearts and souls into recipes ranging from bacon-wrapped meatloaf and cornbread to crab cakes, elk stew and chicken curry.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update The Great American Recipe
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE