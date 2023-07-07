Episode 1 | D.I Ray

Sun Jul. 9 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | D.I. Rachita Ray, a British Asian policewoman new to homicide, is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man.

D.I. Rachita Ray is promoted to Homicide but realizes instantly she is a token hire and that the so called ‘culturally specific homicide’ she is assigned to, is anything but.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.