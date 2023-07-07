© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Episode 1 | D.I Ray

WKAR Public Media
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT
Sun Jul. 9 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | D.I. Rachita Ray, a British Asian policewoman new to homicide, is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man.

D.I. Rachita Ray is promoted to Homicide but realizes instantly she is a token hire and that the so called ‘culturally specific homicide’ she is assigned to, is anything but.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

