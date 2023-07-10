Liquor Store Dreams | POV

Mon Jul. 10 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Two Korean American children of liquor store owners reconcile their dreams with those of their immigrant parents as they confront the racial landscape of Los Angeles.

In Liquor Store Dreams, two Korean American children of liquor store owners reconcile their own dreams with those of their immigrant parents. Along the way, they confront the complex legacies of LA's racial landscape, including the 1991 murder of Latasha Harlins and the 1992 uprisings sparked by the police beating of Rodney King, while engaged in current struggles for racial and economic justice.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

