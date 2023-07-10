© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Top Predator | Human Footprint

WKAR Public Media
Published July 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT
Human Footprint
/
Human Footprint

Wed Jul. 12 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | From Yellowstone to Mozambique, Shane discovers the impact of the planet’s Top Predator — us.

There’s a killer inside us. Our biology, culture, technology, and economy have transformed our species into the greatest predator the world has ever seen. From Yellowstone to Mozambique, Shane explores our global impact as the planet’s top predator.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Human Footprint
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE