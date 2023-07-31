August 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, August 3 - August 31 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

August 3

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mutate into a new film releasing August 2nd. So, this week animal magnetism shines through in films with non-human lead characters from Nigel Westlake’s sheep-pig, Babe, to Euel Box’s 1974 work for the beloved Benji.

August 10

In honor of the late composer’s birthday on August 14th, celebrate the life and legacy of James Horner with an hour of his music. From the anvil-laden ALIENS, the romance of Braveheart, and of course his ever-popular score to Titanic.

August 17

Get some cinematic cardio in with “Sports in Movies.” Filmscores like Jerry Goldsmith's Rudy, Vangelis' Chariots of Fire, & Matthew Margeson's Eddie The Eagle.

August 24

Don't Quit Your Day Job - A survey of film scores written by erstwhile classical music composers like Philip Glass, John Corigliano, Aaron Copland, and more.

August 31

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE

Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.