© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

August 2023 | Michigan Matinee

WKAR Public Media
Published July 31, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT
Canva
/
Canva

Thursdays, August 3 - August 31 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

August 3
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mutate into a new film releasing August 2nd. So, this week animal magnetism shines through in films with non-human lead characters from Nigel Westlake’s sheep-pig, Babe, to Euel Box’s 1974 work for the beloved Benji.

August 10
In honor of the late composer’s birthday on August 14th, celebrate the life and legacy of James Horner with an hour of his music. From the anvil-laden ALIENS, the romance of Braveheart, and of course his ever-popular score to Titanic.

August 17
Get some cinematic cardio in with “Sports in Movies.” Filmscores like Jerry Goldsmith's Rudy, Vangelis' Chariots of Fire, & Matthew Margeson's Eddie The Eagle.

August 24
Don't Quit Your Day Job - A survey of film scores written by erstwhile classical music composers like Philip Glass, John Corigliano, Aaron Copland, and more.

August 31
Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE
Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Michigan MatineeWKAR RadioRadio
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE