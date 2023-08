September 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, September 2 - September 30 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

September 2

Jackson Symphony performs Ravel’s La Valse; Ann Arbor Symphony plays Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

September 9

Traverse Symphony and choirs perform How Lovely is Thy dwelling place from Brahms’ German Requiemand Dies Irae from the Mozart Requiem; Jackson Symphony performs Symphony No. 2 by Sibelius.

September 16

Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin played by the Traverse Symphony; Lansing Symphony performs Suite No. 1 of Ancient Dances and Airs by Respighi and The Firebird by Stravinsky.

September 23

Lansing Symphony plays Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 and Jackson Symphony plays Rameau’s Zoroastre Overture.

September 30

Ann Arbor Symphony and Adam Unsworth play Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4 and Symphony No. 2 by Saint-Georges; Pianist Eric Zuber plays Sonata 21 by Beethoven.