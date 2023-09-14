© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Hispanic Heritage Month 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month 2023
Celebrate and explore Hispanic Heritage Month with WKAR.

POV: Bulls and Saints

WKAR Public Media
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
Two men wrangle a bull in a rodeo
PBS

Mon Sept. 18 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | After 20 years of living in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home. Little do they know it will be the most difficult journey of their lives and reawaken an intense desire for a place to belong. Set between the rodeo arenas of North Carolina and the spellbinding Mexican town they yearn for, Bulls and Saints is a love story about reverse migration, rebellion, and redemption.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

