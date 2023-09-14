POV: Bulls and Saints

Mon Sept. 18 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | After 20 years of living in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home. Little do they know it will be the most difficult journey of their lives and reawaken an intense desire for a place to belong. Set between the rodeo arenas of North Carolina and the spellbinding Mexican town they yearn for, Bulls and Saints is a love story about reverse migration, rebellion, and redemption.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.