Hispanic Heritage Month 2023
Celebrate and explore Hispanic Heritage Month with WKAR.

Latino Americans: Peril and Promise

WKAR Public Media
Published September 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
Latino Americans: Peril and Promise
PBS

Mon Sept. 25 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD & STREAMING | Examine the past 30 years, as a second wave of Cubans and hundreds of thousands Salvadorans, Nicaraguans and Guatemalans flee to the U.S., creating a debate over undocumented immigrants that leads to calls for tightened borders, English-only laws, and efforts to brand the undocumented as a drain on public resources.

Simultaneously, the Latino influence is booming in business, sports, media, politics and entertainment. Latino Americans become the largest and youngest growing sector of the American population.

WKAR StayTuned Update
