Latino Americans: Peril and Promise

Mon Sept. 25 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD & STREAMING | Examine the past 30 years, as a second wave of Cubans and hundreds of thousands Salvadorans, Nicaraguans and Guatemalans flee to the U.S., creating a debate over undocumented immigrants that leads to calls for tightened borders, English-only laws, and efforts to brand the undocumented as a drain on public resources.

Simultaneously, the Latino influence is booming in business, sports, media, politics and entertainment. Latino Americans become the largest and youngest growing sector of the American population.