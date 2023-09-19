The Latinx Photography Project

Thu Sept. 21 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD & STREAMING | A bilingual documentary film that explores a town in rural California working to integrate two distinct ethnic and linguistic groups through photography.

The film looks at how a creative practice like photography can succeed at cultivating leaders who are grounded in community cohesion. With photography as their medium, the participants in this project carve a path in a community that years ago was foreign to most immigrant farmworkers.