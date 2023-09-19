© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Hispanic Heritage Month 2023
Celebrate and explore Hispanic Heritage Month with WKAR.

The Latinx Photography Project

WKAR Public Media
Published September 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT
The Latinx Photography Project
The Latinx Photography Project
/
PBS

Thu Sept. 21 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD & STREAMING | A bilingual documentary film that explores a town in rural California working to integrate two distinct ethnic and linguistic groups through photography.

The film looks at how a creative practice like photography can succeed at cultivating leaders who are grounded in community cohesion. With photography as their medium, the participants in this project carve a path in a community that years ago was foreign to most immigrant farmworkers.

