DSO Live | Fall/Winter 2023

Fri., October 13, at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING

Jader Bignamini, conductor

Simon Trpceski, pian

Program:

Carl Maria Von Weber: Overture to Der Freischutz, Op. 77

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f#, Op. 1

Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c, Op. 68

Simon Trpčeski brings a "fusion of mature interpretation and youthful passion" (The Telegraph, London) to a concerto Rachmaninoff started in his teens and revised later in life. It took Brahms over 20 years to complete his First Symphony, a genre-changing work of passion and unrelenting drive. Weber’s overture distills the drama of devilish pursuits down to a bright flash of orchestral fire.

Fri., October 20, at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING

Kevin John Edusei, conductor

Clara Jumi Kand, violin

Program:

Arlene Sierra: Kiskadee (World Ppremiere)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35

Alexander Zemlinsky: The Mermaid

Violinist Clara-Jumi Kang is an artist "as ready to caress as to attack" (The Strad). In her DSO debut, she takes command in Korngold's gorgeously cinematic concerto. We hear new "feisty, energy-packed" music (The Guardian) by composer Arlene Sierra, and Zemlinsky's programmatic adventure takes us through the fairytale dramas of Hans Christian Andersen's original Little Mermaid. *World premiere commissioned by the League of American Orchestras, with generous support from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

Fri., November 10, at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING

Fabien Gabel, conductor

Alexandra Dariescu, piano

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie Espagnole

James Lee III: Shades of Unbroken Dreams: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra (World Premiere)

Paul Dukas: Fanfare to La Peri

Paul Dukas: La Peri: Poem Danse

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane, Suite No. 2, Op. 43

Celebrated French conductor Fabien Gabel leads orchestral showstoppers direct from France, plus a world premiere by Michigan-born composer James Lee III. Shades of Unbroken Dreams honors the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ’s "I Have a Dream"—a speech he famously delivered in Washington, DC in 1963, words that first rang out in Detroit, after a historic march down Woodward Avenue.

Fri., December 8, at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING

Jader Bignamini, conductor

Sergei Babayan, piano

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43

Symphony No. 6 in b, “Pathétique,” Op. 74

"I've put my whole soul into this," Tchaikovsky said of his last symphony. Rachmaninoff put his genius, a famous theme, and allusions to a deal with the devil into his Rhapsody. Pianist Sergei Babayan plays it "full speed ahead to the very edge of a cliff" (BBC Music Magazine). From the epicenter of the Civil Rights Movement, Margaret Bonds honors the inspiring work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

