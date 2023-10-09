© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
October 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

Published October 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
Saturdays, October 7 - October 28 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

October 7

William Westney and the Jackson Symphony play Addinsell’s Warsaw Concerto; Lansing Symphony performs Hailstork: Symphony No. 1; Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra plays Bach’s Brandenburg No. 5.

October 14

Baroque on Beaver plays Bach’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Pachelbel’s Canon; Ann Arbor Symphony performs Mozart’s Symphony No. 29.

October 21

Pianist Eric Zuber plays Chopin’s Andante Spianato & Grand Polonaise Brillante and Lansing Symphony performs the Brahms 3rd Symphony.

October 28

Pianist Jon Nakamatsu and Lansing Symphony play Piano Concerto No.2 by Brahms and Chopin Fantasie-Impromptu in c-sharp minor.

