PROGRAM NOTE: Fri Oct 13 Primetime Schedule Change

WKAR Public Media
Published October 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT

WKAR TV Friday, Oct 13, 2023 | So that we may bring you the TV special War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report, this is the updated primetime schedule:

8:00pm War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report
9:30pm Off the Record (usually seen at 8:30 pm)
10:00pm Next at the Kennedy Center: Robert Glasper's Black Radio (originally scheduled for 9:00pm)

Next at the Kennedy Center: Ballet Hispanico's Dona Perón, originally scheduled for 10:00pm, is preempted for these schedule changes.

WKAR StayTuned Update
