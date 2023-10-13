PROGRAM NOTE: Fri Oct 13 Primetime Schedule Change

WKAR TV Friday, Oct 13, 2023 | So that we may bring you the TV special War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report, this is the updated primetime schedule:

8:00pm War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report

9:30pm Off the Record (usually seen at 8:30 pm)

10:00pm Next at the Kennedy Center: Robert Glasper's Black Radio (originally scheduled for 9:00pm)

Next at the Kennedy Center: Ballet Hispanico's Dona Perón, originally scheduled for 10:00pm, is preempted for these schedule changes.