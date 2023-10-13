World on Fire Season 2 Premiere

Sun Oct 15 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | World on Fire is an adrenalized, emotionally gripping, and resonant World War II drama that follows the intertwining fates of ordinary people in multiple countries as they grapple with the effects of war on their everyday lives.

Season 2 picks up in late 1940. World on Fire’s return will take viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert—where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat.