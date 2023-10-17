Next at The Kennedy Center

Fri Oct 20 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A dynamic mix of artists across hip hop, jazz, modern dance, and more perform at the Kennedy Center. Each episode weaves together performances filmed live at the Center with intimate off-stage moments contextualizing each artist's cultural impact.

In partnership with electronic music pioneers The Halluci Nation, R&B artist Martha Redbone, and performance artist Ty Defoe, The Kennedy Center explores the impact and evolution of indigenous performing arts cultures.