American Experience: The War On Disco

Mon Oct 30 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The War on Disco explores the culture war that erupted over the spectacular rise of disco music.

Originating in underground Black and gay clubs, disco had unseated rock as America’s most popular music by the late 1970s. But many diehard rock fans viewed disco, with its repetitive beat and culture that emphasized pleasure, as shallow and superficial.

A story that’s about much more than music, The War on Disco explores how the powerful anti-disco backlash revealed a cultural divide that to some seemed to be driven by racism and homophobia. The hostility came to a head on July 12, 1979, when a riot broke out at “Disco Demolition Night” during a baseball game in Chicago.