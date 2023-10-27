November 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, November 2 – November 30 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of your favorite pieces from the silver screen. Host Jamie Paisley builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

Nov 2

While he may be most associated with writing scores for an astonishing 11 of the James Bond franchises, on this week’s episode, the scores of the late John Barry, born 90 years ago this week. From Goldfinger to Dances With Wolves, the unique harmonic structure of Barry’s provide him one of the most recognizable musical signatures in film scoring.

Nov 9

Original vs. Remake - We seem to be living in the era of the remake when it comes to Hollywood, so let's compare classic film scores with their updated counterparts like True Grit, King Kong, and more.

Nov 16

For her birthday on November 14th, an encore of our episode on composer and early synthesizer pioneer Wendy Carlos. Stories on her work with Stanley Kubrick for A Clockwork Orange and The Shining, as well as Disney’s Tron, as we also talk to Dr. Amanda Sewell about her biography on Carlos’ life.

Nov 23

Just in time for Thanksgiving, have some Turkey with Jodie Foster’s Home for the Holidays, many hard boiled eggs with Cool Hand Luke, or simply share spaghetti in The Apartment with an hour of Movie Banquets.

Nov 30

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org