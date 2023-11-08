Native America | Language Is Life

Tue Nov 14 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Language Is Life showcases the beauty of Native American communication, and how their voices continue to shape 15,000 years of world changing history.

Celebrate the power of Native languages and the inspirational people who are saving them. From secret recordings to "Star Wars" films dubbed in Navajo, follow the revolutionary steps transforming Native America.