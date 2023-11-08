© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Native American & Alaska Native Heritage Month
Native American Alaska Native Heritage Month 2023
Celebrate and explore Native American & Alaska Native Heritage Month with WKAR.

Native America | Language Is Life

WKAR Public Media
Published November 8, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST

Tue Nov 14 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Language Is Life showcases the beauty of Native American communication, and how their voices continue to shape 15,000 years of world changing history.

Celebrate the power of Native languages and the inspirational people who are saving them. From secret recordings to "Star Wars" films dubbed in Navajo, follow the revolutionary steps transforming Native America.
WKAR StayTuned Update
From now to Giving Tuesday, you can make a huge impact on the local journalism you get from WKAR. We need 500 donations to unlock a special $50,000 gift. Your donation, of any amount, can get us closer to funding the news and entertainment you value from our station.
DONATE