© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The American Buffalo Marathon

WKAR Public Media
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST
The American Buffalo: A Film By Ken Burns

Fri Nov 24 at 1:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The American Buffalo, a two-part, four-hour series, takes viewers on a journey through more than 10,000 years of North American history and across some of the continent’s most iconic landscapes, tracing the animal’s evolution, its significance to the Indigenous people and landscape of the Great Plains, its near extinction, and the efforts to bring the magnificent mammals back from the brink.

1:00 The American Buffalo: Blood Memory 

The dramatic story of how America's national mammal, which sustained the lives of Native people, was driven to the brink of extinction. Ken Burns recounts the tragic collision of two opposing views of the natural world.

3:30 The American Buffalo: Into The Storm 

By the late 1880s, the buffalo that once numbered in the tens of millions is teetering on the brink of extinction. But a diverse and unlikely collection of Americans start a movement that rescues the national mammal from disappearing forever.
WKAR StayTuned Update
From now to Giving Tuesday, you can make a huge impact on the local journalism you get from WKAR. We need 500 donations to unlock a special $50,000 gift. Your donation, of any amount, can get us closer to funding the news and entertainment you value from our station.
DONATE