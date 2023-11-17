The American Buffalo Marathon

Fri Nov 24 at 1:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The American Buffalo, a two-part, four-hour series, takes viewers on a journey through more than 10,000 years of North American history and across some of the continent’s most iconic landscapes, tracing the animal’s evolution, its significance to the Indigenous people and landscape of the Great Plains, its near extinction, and the efforts to bring the magnificent mammals back from the brink.

1:00 The American Buffalo: Blood Memory

The dramatic story of how America's national mammal, which sustained the lives of Native people, was driven to the brink of extinction. Ken Burns recounts the tragic collision of two opposing views of the natural world.

3:30 The American Buffalo: Into The Storm

By the late 1880s, the buffalo that once numbered in the tens of millions is teetering on the brink of extinction. But a diverse and unlikely collection of Americans start a movement that rescues the national mammal from disappearing forever.