© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2023 Blanchard Forum: An Evening with Pete Buttegieg | WKAR Special

WKAR Public Media
Published December 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST

Thu Dec 21 at 8:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks candidly about his life in politics. Secretary Buttigieg previously served two terms as mayor of his hometown, South Bend, Indiana, where his work on transportation was nationally recognized.

Program note
Ask This Old House, usually seen at 8:30pm on Thursday, will air on Friday at 12:00am and 12:30am, and Saturday at 5:00am, 5:30am, and 2:00pm on WKAR-HD.
WKAR StayTuned Update
Did you know that 40% of Michigan third graders have trouble with reading? Join WKAR in our efforts to increase youth literacy. Every donation of $60 or more provides a reading kit to a child in our community, and funds another year of local journalism. Donate today!
DONATE