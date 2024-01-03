January 2024 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, January 4 – January 25 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of your favorite pieces from the silver screen. Host Jamie Paisley builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

Jan 4

Our third hour surveying one of the most important dynasties in film music composing: The Newman Family. Music from Alfred Newman’s Captain From Castille, Thomas Newman’s Scent of a Woman, David Newman’s Hoffa, Randy Newman’s Seabuscuit, and much more.

Jan 11

Romance is in the air with films about Love Stories: Max Steiner’s A Summer Place, Mark Knopfler’s The Princess Bride, and Francis Lai’s Love Story, which costarred late actor Ryan O’Neal who passed away in December.

Jan 18

Fairy Tales have lasting impact beyond childhood and have turned to movies as a means to retell them. An hour of music from Brian Easdale's The Red Shoes to Cynthia Millar's Three Wishes.

Jan 25

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org