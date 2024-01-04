WKAR Radio Reading Service | Good Neighbors with Bob Hoffman

© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published January 4, 2024 at 4:30 PM EST

Fri., Jan. 5, on FOX 47 during 7pm and 10pm broadcasts | Tune into Good Neighbors with Bob Hoffman on FOX 47 News to see a special segment celebrating the positive impact of the WKAR Radio Reading Service as it celebrates 50 years of community service. WKAR general manager Shawn Turner talks about the service's legacy and the impact it will continue to have on the community for the next 50 years.

The segment will be published online for viewing after the broadcast date here: https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/good-neighbors
