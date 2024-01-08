© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NOVA | High-Risk High-Rise

WKAR Public Media
Published January 8, 2024 at 10:43 AM EST

Wed Jan 10 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Hundreds of new skyscrapers are being built around the globe. As nations vie for prestige and developers look to maximize limited urban space, these shimmering towers are rising higher and higher.

In China alone, dozens of buildings reach over 1,000 feet, with one topping 2,000 feet. But for all their impressive engineering, are these buildings safe? And can they be made livable? Are building regulations keeping up with the vertical building boom?

In San Francisco, skyscrapers can be built on unstable, sinking ground. And internal sprinkler systems — the only hope for extinguishing fires that burn beyond the reach of firefighters’ ladders — are often ineffective.

Now, NOVA "High-Risk High-Rise" explores the science behind the risks of sky-high buildings, from the structural limits of building materials to the threats presented by wind, fire, and earthquakes. Experts show how the science of evacuation has shaped buildings in recent years, and what we have — and haven’t — learned from past tragedies.
WKAR StayTuned Update
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE