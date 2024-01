Thu Jan 11 at 9:30 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | On this awesome episode of UTR, they're back in the UP with more cool stuff for you to see and do. They chow at the Steinhaus in Marquette, embark on the Eben Ice Caves, and show you a snowmobiler’s paradise. They even snowshoe the trails at Tahquamenon. Get ready to explore the cool people, places, and things that make Michigan’s U.P. a great winter place to be!

Watch the full episode below