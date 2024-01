February 2024 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, February 3 - February 24 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

February 3

Jackson Symphony performs Michael Daugherty’s LudWig from Fifteen: Symphonic Fantasy on the Art of Andy Warhol and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition; Nermis Mieses, oboe and pianist Xavier Suarezplay Temporal Variations by Benjamin Britten.

February 10

Boyd-Goluses Duo plays Entracte by Ibert and Two Tangos by Piazolla, from an Absolute Music Chamber concert; Lansing Symphony performs Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, From the New World.

February 17

Corey Cerovsek, violin and Genadi Zagor, piano, play Brahms: Sonata No. 2 for Violin and Piano from an Absolute Music Chamber concert; Violinist Stefan Jackiw and the Ann Arbor Symphony play Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D and Largo from the Sonata No. 3 in C by Bach.

February 24

Lansing Symphony performs Valerie Coleman’s Umoja, Anthem for Unity and Ravel: Piano Concerto in Gwith guest pianist Claire Huangci; Corey Cerovsek, violin and pianist Genadi Zagor play Sarasate: Gypsy Airs from an Absolute Music Chamber Concert.