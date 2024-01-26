February 2024 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, February 1 - February 29 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of your favorite pieces from the silver screen. Host Jamie Paisley builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

Feb 1

Ahead of his 92nd birthday on February 8th, we celebrate composer John Williams by exploring his scores from the 1980's. From the smash hits of Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones, to lesser-known work like Andy Kaufman's Heartbeeps.

Feb 8

For all the Valentines Day celebrants, an hour of Love Stories, from Henry Mancini’s Breakfast At Tiffany’s, to the more recent love letter to Hollywood Musicals of yore, La La Land, featuring the music by Justin Hurwitz which garnered him two Oscar statuettes.

Feb 15

This week, an hour of music for a very individual voice when it comes to film composers: Lisa Gerrard, whose work in films like Gladiator, Ali, & Whale Rider become showcases for her compositions, as well as her vocal performances.



Feb 22

The Animated Film Score - An encore of our episode highlighting music used in what is here in the states usually thought of as an adolescent's genre: Animated films. Selections include Watership Down, the 1978 version of The Lord of the Rings, and The Beatles' studio guru George Martin's contribution to Yellow Submarine.

Feb 29

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org