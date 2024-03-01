© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
March 2024 | Michigan Matinee

Published March 1, 2024
Thursdays, March 7 - March 28 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to the final month of Michigan Matinee as host Jamie Paisley says goodbye to the series with a variety of iconic music from the silver screen.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

March 7
Ahead of the Oscar Ceremonies on March 10th, listen to moments from all 5 of this year’s Best Score nominees: Laura Karpman for American Fiction; John Williams for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny; the late Robbie Robertson for Killers Of The Flower Moon; Ludwig Göransson; Oppenheimer; Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things.

March 14
An hour of classic Hollywood with an hour of music by Dmitri Tiompkin. Scores from the sentimental favorite It’s a Wonderful Life, the real-time suspense of High Noon, and Americana incarnate in his score to The Big Sky.

March 21
With the newest Ghostbusters film opening this weekend, an hour of films dealing with various aspects of the Afterlife, and as Ghostbusters reminds us, sometimes it can be both an introspective trip and a fun one, too.

March 28
Series Finale – After 8 years of the Michigan Matinee, Jamie Paisley says farewell to the program with a collection of his own favorite film scores.
