Women's History Month 2024
Celebrate and explore Women's History Month with WKAR!

American Experience: The Sun Queen 

WKAR Public Media
Published March 11, 2024 at 2:19 PM EDT
The Sun Queen - she lit the way for solar.

Tue Mar 12 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | For nearly 50 years, chemical engineer and inventor Mária Telkes applied her prodigious intellect to harnessing the power of the sun. She designed and built the world’s first successfully solar-heated modern residence and identified a promising new chemical that, for the first time, could store solar heat like a battery. And yet, along the way, she was undercut and thwarted by her boss and colleagues — all men — at MIT.

Despite these obstacles, Telkes persevered and, upon her death in 1995, held more than 20 patents. She is now recognized as a visionary pioneer in the field of sustainable energy. An unexpected and largely forgotten heroine, Telkes was remarkable in her vision and tenacity — a scientist and a woman in every way ahead of her time. Her research and innovations from the 1930s through the ‘70s continue to shape how we power our lives today.
WKAR StayTuned Update
