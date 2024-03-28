WKAR-TV Earth Month Specials 2024

Celebrate Earth Month with WKAR-TV!

Check out a variety of Earth Month specials on WKAR-HD 23.1.



WKAR-HD 23.1

1 | Mon

10:00 Independent Lens: A Thousand Pines

Over a grueling eight months, a crew of Oaxacan guest workers plant trees across America. This intimate portrait shows how hard it is to balance the physical demands of reforestation and extreme isolation while staying connected to family back home.

3 | Wed

8:00 Nova: Great American Eclipse

Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.

9:00 A Brief History of the Future: Beyond The Now

Join Ari Wallach on his journey to seek the individuals and ideas that can shape a better, more sustainable future for each generation can build upon.

10:00 Nova: Secrets of the Forbidden City

The Forbidden City is the world's biggest and most extravagant palace complex ever built. For five centuries, it was the power center of imperial China and survived wars, revolution, fires, and earthquakes. How did the Ming Emperor's workforce construct its sprawling array of nearly 1,000 buildings and dozens of temples in a little over a decade?

4 | Thu

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors: Michigan Out of Doors

9:30 Under The Radar Michigan: Dearborn

On this episode of UTR we drive to Dearborn for some sweet middle eastern treats, a city hall that's all about art and a taystee burger that'll have you back for more. Then we'll blow your mind and some glass at the same time and take a factory tour you can't a "Ford" to miss. Get ready to explore the cool people places and things that make Michigan a great place to be.

9 | Tue

10:00 The Invisible Shield: Follow The Data

Learn how data collection has been an essential public health tool for centuries. Increasing understanding and mitigating the spread of disease, data has helped make sense of the threats to collective health.

10 | Wed

8:00 Nature: Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers: Meet The Raptors

From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors. Explore how they survive bitter winters, learn to hunt and undergo epic migrations. Their superpowers of flight, sight, hearing and smell give them dominance over the skies.

10:00 Nova: Ancient Maya Metropolis

The ancient Maya built large complex cities with towering pyramids and temples that served as centers for a thriving civilization. Follow archaeologists exploring new evidence into the mystery of why after hundreds of years the cities were abandoned.

11 | Thu

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors: Michigan Out of Doors

9:30 Under The Radar Michigan: Detroit

On this awesome episode of UTR, we're back in Detroit for a soulful Boogaloo sandwich, the holy grail of bookstores and some authentic Argentinian wood-fired fixins. We'll even treat your sweet teeth to some James Beard award-winning wonderfulness. Get ready to explore the cool people, places and things that make Detroit a destination.

15 | Mon

10:00 Planet California: Rivers of Gold

California is a land of extremes - tallest, deepest, highest, hottest. But in a rapidly changing and thirsty world, drought, dams and fire pose dire threats to an ecosystem connected by rivers on land, in the air and in the sea.

17 | Wed

8:00 Nature: Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives

See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth. From snowy owls in the high Arctic to honey buzzards raiding hornet nests in Taiwan, raptors can hunt prey in any climate.

10:00 Nova: Making North America: Origins

See the epic 3-billion-year story of how our continent came to be. From palm trees that once flourished in Alaska to huge eruptions that nearly tore the Midwest in two, discover how forces of almost unimaginable power gave birth to North America.

18 | Thu

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors: Michigan Out of Doors 2416

9:30 Under The Radar Michigan: Southeast Michigan

On this action packed episode of Under the Radar we're back in Southeast Michigan's with four more reasons to run (not walk) to this part of our great state. We'll take you to a trilling event where people actually run "outside" when they her thunder. We'll also visit a place where strange creatures from planet earth abound all around you. And if that's not enough, we'll even introduce you to a homegrown publisher who's helping Michigan writers grow in popularity ... and show you a super chef who's greatest creation are the chefs of tomorrow. Catch it all on Under the Radar Michigan.

22 | Mon

9:00 American Experience: Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal

Revisit the story of the 1970s Love Canal disaster, one of the most notorious environmental and public health disasters in US history. The battle for justice, led mostly by women, created the basis for the landmark federal Superfund program.

23 | Tue

9:00 The Express Way with Dule Hill: California

In California, Dule Hill connects with three brave artists: a deaf dancer, a gay mariachi, and a senior citizen cabaret troupe. They are each using their art to reclaim their narratives and change the perceptions of their communities.

10:00 Independent Lens: One with the Whale

Hunting whales is a matter of survival for Alaska Native residents of St. Lawrence. A family is blindsided when animal activists target their son, the youngest ever to harpoon a whale for his village - a hunt that feeds the community through winter. Also included is the short film "Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go." Exploring the field of "climate psychology," this is a candid and comedic self-portrait in which the filmmaker turns the camera on herself and goes in search of a cure for her crippling climate anxiety.

24 | Wed

8:00 Changing Planet: Coral Special

9:00 A Brief History of the Future: Human

Ari Wallach investigates the human ability to increase empathy and compassion, what values we are instilling into artificial intelligence technologies, and creating a better world for human life to flourish on this planet.

10:00 Nova: Making North America: Life

Discover the surprising intertwined story of life and the landscape in North America-from origins to iconic dinosaurs to giant marine reptiles swimming in an ancient sea that once split the continent in two.

25 | Thu

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors: Michigan Out of Doors

9:30 Under The Radar Michigan

29 | Mon

10:00 Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us

Traveling from big cities to small towns in rural America, Lidia Bastianich shares the inspiring stories of first, second, and third-generation Americans forging their own way and shaping the shifting definition of what it means to be an American.

30 | Tue

9:00 The Express Way with Dule Hill: Appalachia

In Appalachia, Dule Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing. He meets a master luthier rehabilitating opioid addicts, a black folk musician, and the creator of "Latin-grass," a fusion of Latin-American folk and bluegrass music.