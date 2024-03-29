Wed Apr 3 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A Brief History of the Future is a unique six-part PBS documentary series about our futures and how we can reimagine them. Hosted by renowned futurist Ari Wallach, the show invites viewers on a journey around the world that is filled with discovery, hope, and possibility about where we find ourselves today and what could come next.

EPISODE INFORMATION BELOW

“Beyond the Now”

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET (Series Premiere)

Join Ari Wallach on his journey to seek the individuals and ideas that can shape a better, more sustainable future for each generation to build upon.

“Chaos & Complexity”

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Why are many of us feeling overwhelmed and afraid in this historically transformational moment in time? Ari Wallach explores how it offers unprecedented possibilities for new and needed futures we can create together.

“Once Upon a Time”

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET

How do stories shape the boundaries of belief about what is possible? Ari Wallach dives into the fundamental role storytelling plays in our lives and their potential to unleash the power of human imagination and creativity moving forward.

“Human”

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Ari Wallach investigates the human ability to increase empathy and compassion, what values we are instilling into artificial intelligence technologies, and creating a better world for human life to flourish on this planet.

“Together”

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Throughout history, humans’ unique capacity for cooperation has set us apart. Ari Wallach explores the internal changes we enact that have the potential to impact those around us, our broader communities, and societies.

“Tomorrows”

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Ari Wallach examines the ways we often see the concept of the future, the crucial need to think much, much bigger about what could come next, and how we all have more personal agency than we realize.