Science and Nature Lives At WKAR
Earth Month 2024
Celebrate and explore exciting content with WKAR!

Planet California: Rivers of Gold

WKAR Public Media
Published April 10, 2024 at 12:12 PM EDT

Mon Apr 15 at 10:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | It is a land of extremes - tallest, deepest, highest, hottest. And home to the richest biodiversity in the Americas, from gray whales traveling the California Current to mountain lions in the Sierra Nevada and redwoods harvesting water from the air. In a rapidly changing and thirsty world, drought, dams and fire pose dire threats to an ecosystem connected by rivers on land, air and sea.
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


