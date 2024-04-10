Planet California: Rivers of Gold

Mon Apr 15 at 10:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | It is a land of extremes - tallest, deepest, highest, hottest. And home to the richest biodiversity in the Americas, from gray whales traveling the California Current to mountain lions in the Sierra Nevada and redwoods harvesting water from the air. In a rapidly changing and thirsty world, drought, dams and fire pose dire threats to an ecosystem connected by rivers on land, air and sea.