90.5 Classical | Juneteenth Special Programming

On this Juneteenth, WKAR-FM celebrates Black excellence in classical music with a day of programming dedicated to composers and performers from the African diaspora.

Tune in to hear music by composers from Ignatius Sancho to Jesse Montgomery, including MSU alumnus Adolphus C. Hailstork.

Featured performers include Bobby McFerrin, Leontyne Price, Wynton Marsalis, and more. Join Jody Knol from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Linda Kernohan from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., on 90.5 Classical, streaming at wkar.org, or on the WKAR Listen mobile app.