Fri Jul 26 at 9pm on WKAR HD 23.1 | "Ice Mermaid: Cold Resolve" is a gripping 42-minute documentary film that follows the inspiring journey of Melissa Kegler, an accomplished marathon swimmer born in Michigan whose technical obesity leads her to push the boundaries of her sport. Kegler began her swimming journey in the Great Lakes and has not stopped since. She believes her extra weight gives her an advantage in ice swimming - a daring sport that takes place in near-freezing water below 5 degrees Celsius.

The film showcases Melissa's determination to achieve the seemingly impossible: becoming the first American swimmer, male or female, to complete a sanctioned 2.5k ice swim without a wetsuit. The story unfolds against the backdrop of picturesque locations throughout Washington state as she seeks the cold of remote alpine lakes to acclimatize her body for this remarkable feat.